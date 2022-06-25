Unifty Market Cap Reaches $20.93 Million (NIF)

Unifty (NIF) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. One Unifty coin can now be purchased for approximately $12.05 or 0.00056973 BTC on major exchanges. Unifty has a total market cap of $20.93 million and $66,013.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Unifty has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00127873 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004726 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00075191 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00014295 BTC.

About Unifty

Unifty’s genesis date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,737,212 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Buying and Selling Unifty

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unifty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

