United States Steel (NYSE:X) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.83-$3.88 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.20. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE X traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.84. 13,489,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,285,225. United States Steel has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $39.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.94.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.05. United States Steel had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 23.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that United States Steel will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.16%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on X. UBS Group set a $23.00 target price on United States Steel in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on United States Steel from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on United States Steel from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded United States Steel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on United States Steel from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In other United States Steel news, SVP Duane D. Holloway sold 40,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $1,521,447.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,920.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David B. Burritt sold 43,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,654,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 774,043 shares in the company, valued at $29,413,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,344 shares of company stock worth $4,252,827 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 155.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,309,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,913,000 after buying an additional 2,015,980 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 551,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,810,000 after buying an additional 275,688 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,096,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after buying an additional 8,560 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 68,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 14,984 shares during the period. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

