USDK Price Up 0.9% Over Last Week (USDK)

USDK (USDK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One USDK coin can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00004715 BTC on major exchanges. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.78 million and approximately $10.31 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, USDK has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About USDK

USDK’s genesis date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

