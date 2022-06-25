VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,009 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,444,000. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,053,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,602,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,412,000 after buying an additional 745,728 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2,353.4% during the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 481,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,408,000 after buying an additional 461,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $8,136,000.

GDX stock opened at $29.66 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $28.64 and a 52 week high of $41.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.67.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

