Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Position Boosted by SimpliFi Inc.

SimpliFi Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 117,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 8.7% of SimpliFi Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $19,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,382,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 67,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after purchasing an additional 43,417 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,836,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter.

VIG opened at $146.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.66. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $137.50 and a twelve month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

