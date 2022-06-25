Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Holdings Cut by Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,841 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $103.31 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.63 and a twelve month high of $115.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.23.

