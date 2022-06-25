Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stake Boosted by Hudson Value Partners LLC

Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,605,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,848 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,231,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,788,000 after buying an additional 803,958 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,209,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,576,000 after buying an additional 262,052 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,991,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,253,000 after buying an additional 137,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,991,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,254,000 after buying an additional 216,147 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock opened at $203.25 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $188.89 and a 12-month high of $261.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

