Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $131.96 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.80 and a 12 month high of $154.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.12.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

