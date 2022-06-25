Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by WealthCare Investment Partners LLC

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $76.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.61. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.65 and a 52-week high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

