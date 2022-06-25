Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 926,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,284 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 4.9% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned 0.20% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $72,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 412,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,376,000 after purchasing an additional 34,823 shares during the last quarter. HT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 225,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,880,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $244,000.

BSV stock opened at $76.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.61. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.65 and a 52-week high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

