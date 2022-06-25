Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by WealthCare Investment Partners LLC

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $182.31 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $169.62 and a 52 week high of $241.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.14.

