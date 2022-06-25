Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 4.1% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $427,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 47.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,796,000 after purchasing an additional 9,579 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 64.2% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,946,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 208.4% during the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO opened at $360.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $399.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $334.24 and a one year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.