Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 370,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,147 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 11.8% of GenTrust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. GenTrust LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $153,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $360.00 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $334.24 and a 52-week high of $441.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $399.01.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.