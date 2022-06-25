Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Reitz Capital Advisors LLC

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of VOO opened at $360.00 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $334.24 and a one year high of $441.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $371.36 and its 200-day moving average is $399.01.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

