Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Lifted by Roth Financial Partners LLC

Roth Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 4.5% of Roth Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $360.00 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $334.24 and a 12 month high of $441.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $399.01.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

