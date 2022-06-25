Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by Divergent Planning LLC

Divergent Planning LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 994.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,686 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 2.9% of Divergent Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Divergent Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Financial Planners of Cleveland Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 319.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Planners of Cleveland Inc. now owns 167,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,658,000 after acquiring an additional 127,881 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $49.66 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.07 and a twelve month high of $55.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.14.

