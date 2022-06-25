Veles Hits Market Capitalization of $4,975.72 (VLS)

Veles (VLS) traded up 113.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 25th. Over the last week, Veles has traded up 137.5% against the dollar. Veles has a market cap of $4,975.72 and $24.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veles coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,428.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,238.16 or 0.05778182 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00027495 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.67 or 0.00273792 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.22 or 0.00593711 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00076868 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.87 or 0.00536070 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00005963 BTC.

Veles Profile

Veles is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,395,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,290,019 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veles is veles.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Veles Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

