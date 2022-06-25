Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Bought by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,927,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,415,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,168,257,000 after buying an additional 3,497,527 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,472,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $842,871,000 after buying an additional 2,647,368 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,119,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,933,000 after buying an additional 1,907,635 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,275,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,354,836,000 after buying an additional 1,888,878 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $4,412,766.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,087,326.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,402 shares of company stock worth $6,481,975. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $51.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.69. The stock has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.36, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.16. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $64.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 461.55%.

VTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Ventas in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ventas in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

