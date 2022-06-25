Verasity (VRA) Market Capitalization Tops $56.96 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 25th. One Verasity coin can now be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $56.96 million and $7.61 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Verasity has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000909 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004551 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000298 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 coins. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

