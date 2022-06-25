Verge (XVG) Market Capitalization Reaches $52.97 Million

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a market capitalization of $52.97 million and $941,996.00 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00027994 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $55.38 or 0.00261956 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004541 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000945 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000714 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,506,559,788 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Buying and Selling Verge

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

