Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Trading 7.4% Higher

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.71 and last traded at $0.68. 883,476 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 572,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.94. The firm has a market cap of $31.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.86.

Get Vislink Technologies alerts:

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vislink Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.01% and a negative net margin of 41.99%. The firm had revenue of $11.04 million for the quarter.

Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in designs, develops, and delivers wireless communications solutions in North and South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers live production products and solutions, such as high-definition communication links that reliably capture, transmit, and manage live event footage; a range of high-margin wireless camera transmitter and receiver products; HCAM, a 4K Ultra HD-capable on-camera wireless system; MicroLite 3, a compact wireless HD transmitter; IMTDragonFly, an ultra-compact H.D.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vislink Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vislink Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.