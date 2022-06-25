Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 230 ($2.82) to GBX 225 ($2.76) in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $142.11.

VOD stock opened at $15.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Vodafone Group Public has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $19.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.37.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $457,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,100 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,170,727 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $218,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,740 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 11,824,204 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $196,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,276 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 6,921,442 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $103,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,402 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,860,805 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $105,999,000 after purchasing an additional 208,558 shares during the period. 9.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

