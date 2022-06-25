Volex plc (LON:VLX) Increases Dividend to GBX 2.40 Per Share

Volex plc (LON:VLX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This is a positive change from Volex’s previous dividend of $1.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of VLX stock traded up GBX 13 ($0.16) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 238 ($2.92). 1,384,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,076. Volex has a 12-month low of GBX 209 ($2.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 494.70 ($6.06). The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 255.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 278.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £377.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72.

Get Volex alerts:

VLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Volex from GBX 510 ($6.25) to GBX 440 ($5.39) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Volex in a report on Thursday.

In other Volex news, insider Nathaniel Rothschild purchased 5,000 shares of Volex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 245 ($3.00) per share, for a total transaction of £12,250 ($15,004.90).

About Volex (Get Rating)

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company designs, manufactures, and sells power cords, duck heads, and related products to manufacturers of a range of electrical and electronic devices and appliances for use in laptops, PCs, tablets, printers, TVs, games consoles, power tools, kitchen appliances, and electric and autonomous vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Volex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.