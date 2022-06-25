Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) Receives €176.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €176.40 ($185.68).

WCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a €199.00 ($209.47) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Baader Bank set a €188.00 ($197.89) target price on Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($168.42) price target on Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group set a €205.00 ($215.79) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($163.16) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Wacker Chemie stock opened at €140.90 ($148.32) on Friday. Wacker Chemie has a 52 week low of €116.65 ($122.79) and a 52 week high of €187.10 ($196.95). The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €165.60 and a 200-day moving average of €148.54.

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.