Waterstone Financial, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th.

Waterstone Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 22.5% per year over the last three years. Waterstone Financial has a payout ratio of 64.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Waterstone Financial to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.0%.

Shares of WSBF opened at $17.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.16 million, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.42. Waterstone Financial has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $22.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.10.

Waterstone Financial ( NASDAQ:WSBF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $41.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.00 million. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 22.46%. Analysts anticipate that Waterstone Financial will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,815 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 639,670 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,371,000 after buying an additional 124,678 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,342 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,113,021 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,526,000 after purchasing an additional 49,723 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

