Wayne C. Cantwell Sells 4,266 Shares of Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) Director Wayne C. Cantwell sold 4,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total transaction of $33,189.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,089.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Arteris stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.04. Arteris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $27.57.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AIP shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Arteris from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Arteris from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Arteris from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIP. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arteris in the 4th quarter valued at $15,402,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arteris in the 4th quarter valued at $3,805,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Arteris in the 4th quarter valued at $1,714,000. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Arteris in the 4th quarter valued at $1,499,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Arteris in the 4th quarter valued at $921,000. 17.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arteris

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

