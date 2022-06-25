Wayne C. Cantwell Sells 4,266 Shares of Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) Director Wayne C. Cantwell sold 4,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total transaction of $33,189.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,089.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of Arteris stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.04. Arteris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $27.57.
A number of analysts have weighed in on AIP shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Arteris from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Arteris from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Arteris from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.
About Arteris (Get Rating)
Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arteris (AIP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.