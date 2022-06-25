WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Buys 15,568 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 80.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,568 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. New World Advisors LLC grew its position in AT&T by 156.1% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 22,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,012,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,367,000 after purchasing an additional 149,395 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 44.7% during the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 27,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 8,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $1,866,000. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.48.

NYSE T opened at $20.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $150.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $22.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

