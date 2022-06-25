WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Buys 4,572 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 305.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares during the quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $146.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.66. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $137.50 and a 52-week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

