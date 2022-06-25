WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,342,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,496,000. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after purchasing an additional 16,411 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,311,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $87.56 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.84 and a 12-month high of $117.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

