WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 1.5% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 50,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,231,000. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 71,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $10,560,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 727,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,455,000 after buying an additional 50,465 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $48.59 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $56.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.36.

