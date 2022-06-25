WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Has $278,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTM. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period.

RTM stock opened at $160.46 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $152.27 and a 1-year high of $192.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.73 and its 200-day moving average is $176.73.

