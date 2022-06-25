WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Invests $805,000 in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $98.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.40. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

