WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $479,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $427,000. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,045,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SMH opened at $216.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.98. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $201.06 and a twelve month high of $318.82.

