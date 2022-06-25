WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Purchases 12,536 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 159.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,536 shares during the quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 10,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 137,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 26,727 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 618,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,629,000 after purchasing an additional 125,195 shares during the period.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $42.87 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $38.08 and a 52-week high of $56.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.