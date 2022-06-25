WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Purchases 3,340 Shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF comprises about 1.1% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC owned 0.15% of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XTN. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 815.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,133,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682,284 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the third quarter worth $215,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 457.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 73,692 shares during the period. Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,343,000. Finally, Theory Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,734,000.

Get SPDR S&P Transportation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:XTN opened at $70.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.94. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a 52-week low of $66.46 and a 52-week high of $100.95.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.