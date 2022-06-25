WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,298 M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $93,355.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,916.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,620,047.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,725 shares of company stock worth $1,335,332. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTB. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $187.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.62.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $166.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $169.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.86. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $128.46 and a 52-week high of $186.95.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 36.67%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

