WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,308 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,308 shares during the period. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF comprises about 1.7% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 40.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PEJ opened at $37.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.21. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a twelve month low of $35.22 and a twelve month high of $53.56.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

