WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Sells 6,462 Shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,462 shares during the quarter. SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF makes up 1.1% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.39% of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CNRG opened at $80.22 on Friday. SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF has a twelve month low of $68.74 and a twelve month high of $112.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.67 and its 200 day moving average is $83.42.

