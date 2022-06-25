WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Takes $595,000 Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 58.3% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,020,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $235.25 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $213.19 and a 12-month high of $328.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $240.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.86.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

