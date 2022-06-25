Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $85.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $115.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SMG. Barclays lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $116.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $119.29.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Shares of SMG opened at $82.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.21. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a twelve month low of $72.58 and a twelve month high of $193.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.19.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.08%.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 2,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $261,294.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,612.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James D. King sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,579.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,805 shares of company stock worth $7,848,045. Corporate insiders own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Markel Corp acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at $799,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 14,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 91,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,235,000 after acquiring an additional 23,051 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 5,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.