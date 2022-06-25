Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.82-$0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

WEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $28.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.28.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.13. 4,889,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,333,145. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Wendy’s has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $24.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.07.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $488.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.76 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 76.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 35,183 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Wendy’s by 16.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 30.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

