Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.88.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

In related news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.67 per share, for a total transaction of $236,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,100.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dale Gibbons bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.22 per share, for a total transaction of $154,440.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,950,945.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,150 shares of company stock worth $549,224. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAL. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 25.0% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 161.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 16.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,124,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,864,000 after acquiring an additional 574,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 20.4% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAL opened at $74.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.70 and a 200 day moving average of $89.96. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $68.42 and a 52-week high of $124.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 41.03%. The company had revenue of $555.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.57%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

