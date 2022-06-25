WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

WidePoint stock opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.92. WidePoint has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $7.94. The company has a market capitalization of $20.96 million, a P/E ratio of -40.17 and a beta of 0.90.

WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $22.44 million during the quarter.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a federal government certified proprietary portal to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

