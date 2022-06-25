Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $102.89

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $102.89 and traded as low as $90.26. Wolters Kluwer shares last traded at $90.26, with a volume of 1,597 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.73.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WOLTF)

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.

