Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.00.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

WH opened at $68.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.65 and its 200 day moving average is $82.71. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $62.89 and a fifty-two week high of $93.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.49.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.29. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 31.60%. The company had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.78%.

In other news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 30,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $2,424,660.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,680 shares in the company, valued at $933,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

