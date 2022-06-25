X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF) Shares Down 0.7%

X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF – Get Rating) fell 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.09 and last traded at $21.25. 249,670 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 256,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.39.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.54.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 54,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 30,415 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 9,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brightworth grew its holdings in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Brightworth now owns 428,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,123,000 after buying an additional 54,208 shares in the last quarter.

