XMON (XMON) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $146,438.00

XMON (XMON) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 25th. One XMON coin can currently be bought for $6,310.32 or 0.29341198 BTC on exchanges. XMON has a market cap of $9.43 million and approximately $146,438.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, XMON has traded up 59.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XMON Profile

XMON’s launch date was November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

Buying and Selling XMON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XMON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

