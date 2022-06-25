XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS) Increases Dividend to GBX 4.80 Per Share

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This is an increase from XPS Pensions Group’s previous dividend of $2.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON XPS traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.04) on Friday, hitting GBX 133.50 ($1.64). 24,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,785. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.77. XPS Pensions Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 117.88 ($1.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 153.40 ($1.88). The company has a market cap of £273.88 million and a PE ratio of 34.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 135.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 134.72.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XPS. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 191 ($2.34) price objective on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.96) price objective on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 188 ($2.30).

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to pension scheme trustees and sponsoring employers for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, member option exercises advice, and scheme benefit design advice.

