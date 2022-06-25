Yellow Road Price Reaches $0.0101 on Exchanges (ROAD)

Yellow Road (ROAD) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 25th. One Yellow Road coin can now be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. Yellow Road has a total market capitalization of $30,566.28 and approximately $856.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Yellow Road has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Yellow Road Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,505,142 coins and its circulating supply is 3,033,587 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Yellow Road Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yellow Road directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yellow Road should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yellow Road using one of the exchanges listed above.

