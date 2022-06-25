Zano Hits Market Capitalization of $4.34 Million (ZANO)

Zano (ZANO) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 25th. Over the last week, Zano has traded 35% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zano has a total market capitalization of $4.34 million and approximately $35,725.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001811 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004672 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,360.66 or 1.00012778 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00039589 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.86 or 0.00242828 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.52 or 0.00245890 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00083114 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00120517 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004088 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004634 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000232 BTC.

About Zano

Zano (ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,253,687 coins and its circulating supply is 11,224,187 coins. The official website for Zano is zano.org . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

